Third-party candidate for U.S. Senate race shares his goals

For almost a year, Incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican Challenger Herschel Walker are the faces that come to mind for Georgia's U.S. Senate race.

However, they aren’t the only names you’ll see on the ballot. Libertarian Chase Oliver is also challenging Warnock for his seat in Washington.

We had the chance to talk to Oliver ahead of election day.

“The senate race is really important to Georgia and the country,” said Augusta University Political Science Professor Mary-Kate Lizotte.

So far, the voters are proving that statement to be true.

“In terms of the voter turnout, it’s been higher than 2018 and matched 2020, which normally in midterm elections, we see lower turnout than in presidential years, so it’s been quite high,” she said.

Lizotte says midterm elections are the hardest the predict and this one is no different.

Right now, neither Walker nor Warnock are polling above 50 percent because of Oliver.

“The goal is to help the people understand we need more choices and more voices in our political discourse. We still have a democracy that’s very representative and allows for more than two choices,” said Oliver.

Georgia law requires the winning candidate to get 50 percent plus one vote. If neither candidate does, it’ll go to a run-off election.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a middleman but more of a third way. I’m something that hasn’t been seen in the United States Senate before, and I think if we had something new, we might actually shake up the institution and get some things done,” he said.

In one of the most important sSenate races, everyone is encouraged to vote.

Lizotte said: “No matter who you are or what the polls say you really need to take the time to show up and actually vote. This election, like any other midterm or presidential election, it’s going to influence your daily life.”

