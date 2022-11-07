Submit Photos/Videos
Teenager arrested in fatal shooting at Olmstead Homes

Diriuss Antonio Redd Jr.
Diriuss Antonio Redd Jr.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll reaches 50

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting last month at the Olmstead Homes.

The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found out a male victim had been shot.

MORE | Deputies fight rising tide of shootings, slayings in Augusta

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, that victim was 22-year-old Kyan Michael Bowie.

Diriuss Antonio Redd Jr., 17, was arrested Oct. 29 and booked into Richmond County jail on a range of charges, including murder.

Other charges include possession or marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a pistol or revolver while under 18, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing/attempting to elude and aggravated assault.

MORE | Grovetown police looking for man wanted in aggravated assault

The arrest came during a solid stretch of breaks for deputies who are battling a rash of crime that’s claimed more than 50 lives since mid-April across the CSRA.

The latest deadly shooting in Augusta on Saturday took the life of 17-year-old Ronald Lee Haugabook Jr., and authorities had made an arrest within a few hours.

And deputies on Friday arrested Julius Riddick Jr., 20, in connection with a shooting death Oct. 17 at a busy Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins location at 3024 Washington Road.

The crime outbreak has affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River, but as the largest community, Augusta has been hit especially hard. Deputies have blamed gangs for many of the slayings, which have claimed the lives of several young men and teenagers.

