Suspect arrested in killing of 17-year-old on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities arrested a suspect within hours of the shooting death of a teenager over the weekend in Augusta.

On Sunday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Frederick Grace, 42, on charges of murder, possession of firearm by convicted felon and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.

Ronald Lee Haugabook Jr., 17, was shot Saturday night, making him the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s swept the CSRA since spring .

His body was found after Richmond County deputies responded to 3073 Deans Bridge Road, Number One Mobile Home Park, at 9:37 pm, to investigate a report of a shooting.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found him dead with at least one gunshot wound.

MORE CSRA CRIME COVERAGE:

The fatal shooting comes amid a surge in deadly crimes that began in spring and continues across the CSRA, claiming 50 lives . It has affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River, but as the largest city, Augusta has been hit especially hard.

Deputies have blamed much of the problem on gangs, and like Haugabook, many of the victims have been teenagers or young men.

Among the measures being taken, deputies have installed dozens of high-tech cameras in crime hotspots, and they’re prepared to install more .

“Invaluable. Right now, they’re invaluable to us” in solving crimes, Sheriff Richard Roundtree told News 12 a few days ago .

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.