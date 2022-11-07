Submit Photos/Videos
Roadway closures will continue through Wednesday

Ga. Dept. of Transportation contractor Clearwater Construction has planned a traffic shift...
Ga. Dept. of Transportation contractor Clearwater Construction has planned a traffic shift Wednesday, Nov. 9(Georgia Department of Transportation)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Department of Transportation officials remind drivers that road closures involving Deans Bridge Road and Blackstone Camp Road will continue through Wednesday.

Transportation officials remind drivers that Deans Bridge Road southbound traffic will be shifting onto the new bridge.

Georgia Department of Transportation contractor Clearwater Construction has planned a traffic shift Wednesday, Nov. 9 for the North Fork Spirit Creek southbound bridge replacement project about 4.7 miles northwest of Hephzibah.

Weather permitting, the shift will move one lane of southbound traffic onto the new bridge, allowing contractors to remove the temporary median detour in place since March.

Both inside lanes will remain closed until the median crossover is safely removed, meaning one lane in each direction through the work zone.

This 0.3-mile project is currently scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

MORE | Georgia gas prices drop, South Carolina prices rise this week

The entrance lane off of Blackstone Camp Road near River Island Parkway will be closed today through Wednesday.

Officials say you will need to drive on Brant Drive off of Blackstone Camp Road. This will be from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Please turn off sprinklers during these times. During these work times the following detour routes should be used:

The contractor will do their best to minimize traffic issues and delays; however, please expect the following:

  • Driveways will be blocked at times due to milling, base reclamation, and paving activities. They will work as quickly as possible for access to driveways.
  • During the cleaning process, an Industrial Air Blower will be utilized to clean the roadway (expect dust).
  • Please do not park in the roadway during the listed dates and times. Vehicles left in the roadway will be towed at the owners’ expense.

