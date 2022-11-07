Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County hosts 5th Annual Battle of the Bands

The Richmond county school system hosted their 5th annual battle of the bands on Sunday.
The Richmond county school system hosted their 5th annual battle of the bands on Sunday.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond county school system hosted its 5th annual battle of the bands as a competition for the first time on Sunday.

According to officials, 18 high school marching bands from our area and four college bands came to Butler high school stadium to prove they were the best.

Richmond County high school bands, including the Academy of Richmond County, Butler, Cross Creek, Glenn Hills, Hephzibah, Josey, Laney, Westside, and Burke county, performed during the event.

To show off their spirit, some bands marched across the fields while others danced in the stands.

The fine arts and world language director says they originally started this event to show teens how great marching bands are, but this year they raised the stakes to the top three.

Director Lynwood Holmes says, “Band is also just as important as other subjects, like math and reading, because music uses regular skills to make art.”

