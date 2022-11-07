Nationwide law students come to Augusta to mobilize and help Black voters ahead of Election Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dozens of law students from as far as Texas and Washington D.C. came to the CSRA this weekend to reach out to support Black voters.

Known as the Young Black Lawyers Organizing Coalition (YBLOC), the goal is to make sure the community can practice their right to vote at polling sites.

It’s all about getting as many registered voters out to the polls as possible. The group has a goal of canvassing 300 to 500 doors a day. With Black voters being the biggest demographic of early voters, according to GeorgiaVotes.com, YBLOC wants to make sure no stone is left unturned for the peach state.

“Being in Georgia, we stand in the lineage of the Civil Rights Movement of the Freedom Riders of the 1960′s,” Abdul Dosunmu, YBLOC founder said. “We’ve been calling this tour of the modern day freedom rides, and we want to make sure that we are doing everything that we can to give back and serve our communities.”

It’s a nonpartisan team of nearly 100 lawyers.

“You advocate for people who feel like they don’t have a voice, Frank Brown, YBLOC member said. “It’s good to hear conversations and try to give them information so they know that no, actually your vote does count.”

Abdul Dosunmu created YBLOC in 2019, looking to exceed Black voter turnout numbers.

“We’re knocking on doors and we’re talking to voters directly,” Dosunmu said. “We’ve been in black churches, doing education workshops for black voters, providing them with resources like the election protection hotline.”

It’s a nationwide effort, mobilizing and helping Black voters make their voices heard.

“We’re reaching into every corner of the state of Georgia and talking to as many black voters as we could about how to protect their rights in this election,” Dosunmu said.

The group even made a stop in Augusta.

“Our intention in choosing Augusta was to make sure that we left no stone unturned, that we will have no community without the resources that they need to protect their vote,” Dosunmu said.

Despite early voting wrapping up on Friday, Dosunmu said it’s never too late to start planning your vote leading up to Election Day.

“It’s really about civic engagement in the community, and to hear when people are concerned and they feel like there’s nothing they can do or they face a problem, it feels good to be able to steer them to that information,” Brown said.

As a nonpartisan group, YBLOC’s mission is to educate and guide voters leading up to Election Day.

