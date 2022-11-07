Motorcycle accident in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday, November 6th, one person was sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident.

At 7:27 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Howlandville Road and Cemetery Road in reference to a motorcycle accident.

While the condition of the cyclist is unclear, they became unconscious shortly after deputies arrived on the scene, and were transported to a nearby hospital.

Details are limited at this time but News 12 will continue to follow this incident as it develops.

