Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man poured hot water on 3-year-old, causing second-degree burns, police say

Kenneth Maduabuchi Okorie is charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.
Kenneth Maduabuchi Okorie is charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in South Carolina has been charged after he poured boiling hot water on a child as a form of punishment, police said.

According to Rock Hill police, the mother of a 3-year-old girl told officers that Kenneth Madaubuchi Okorie poured hot water on the child’s cheek.

The girl was taken to an area hospital and treated for second-degree burns.

It’s unclear what relation Okorie has to the child.

Police said Okorie has been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
17-year-old killed in shooting on Deans Bridge Road
Georgia Powerball
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Evans; next drawing is tonight
Recognize these tattoos? Contact Richmond County deputies.
Recognize these tattoos? Contact Richmond County deputies
Single vehicle accident in Aiken County
Aiken County motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital
Frederick Grace
Suspect arrested in killing of 17-year-old on Deans Bridge Road

Latest News

Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram.
Rebel Wilson announces birth of first baby via surrogate
This booking photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows John Tyson,...
Tyson Foods heir and CFO charged with public intoxication
Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps
Paul Pelosi underwent successful surgery on a skull fracture he suffered in the incident.
Pelosi opens up about attack on husband: ‘I was very scared’
Christmas Light Fight, Columbia County fair, Evans on ice and more
Kick off holiday season with upcoming events in Columbia County