Man pleads guilty to killing woman in 2020 Columbia County crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The man accused of killing Jody Kenny in a head-on crash in 2020 pled guilty to driving under the influence at the time.

Now her family is another step closer to getting closure.

We were in the courtroom Monday and talked to Kenny’s daughter, Alexis Brantley, about finally seeing justice.

“She is a victim, and there was a murder, and I just hope justice is served,” she said.

While sentencing isn’t until January, Brantley feels one step closer to finding justice for her mom.

“We loved to scrapbook. She was very crafty and shopping. She loved the craft festivals, Arts in the Hearts, and that was one of her favorite things to do, and I always enjoyed doing it with her,” said Brantley.

Robert Stanley crashed into her vehicle head-on near Furys Ferry Road and Riverside Drive, while under the influence of several drugs including fentanyl and morphine.

The average sentencing for this offense is 10 to 13 years, but he can receive a maximum of up to 15 years in prison. He has a set curfew and is no longer allowed to drive.

“He murdered my mom essentially. I’m sad it’s taken this long to get here, but I pray for peace for my family and that we do get justice for her,” said Brantley.

