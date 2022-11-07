Kick off holiday season with upcoming events in Columbia County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia county kicks off the holiday season by announcing several upcoming events and attractions available for families and the public.

Last week, Columbia County announces the annual Christmas light fight event is coming back this year, and voting has started.

The Columbia county fair comes back in Grovetown open now through Nov. 13.

However, children 17 years old and younger must be accompanied by an adult starting at 7 p.m.

Admissions are $8 and kids under 5 years old get in for free.

Columbia county crews have been out setting up a brand new light display to be seen the week of Thanksgiving.

Also, new this year, a 50-foot Christmas tree will be turned on in December, according to county officials.

Evans on ice announces it’s returning this year at the Evans town center park. The ice rink will be open for business on Nov. 14.

Live music, marshmallow stations, train rides and more will be available at the center park.

Ticket prices start at $13 for weekday admission and $17 for the weekend.

