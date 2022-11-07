Georgia gas prices drop, South Carolina prices rise this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia gas prices have continued to drop, whereas South Carolina prices have increased, as shown in AAA’s Monday update.

According to AAA, Georgia’s gas price average is down to $3.12 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel as of Monday, decreasing the price by 3 cents from last week.

Augusta’s current price average is $3.07, which has stayed the same in the past week, still beating the rest of the Peach State.

South Carolina’s current gas price average for regular unleaded fuel is $3.29, according to AAA.

Monday’s update shows South Carolina’s average increased by 2 cents in the past week.

In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the price is currently $3.33, which has increased by 2 cents since last week’s average.

According to AAA, the national average gas price per gallon as of Monday is $3.80, increasing by 3 cents in the past week.

Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy said with oil prices “struggling a bit” after reaching $93 after the OPEC+ decision to cut production, many regions could see falling gas prices again this week as demand continues to decline seasonally, “especially if more data points to a significant economic slowdown.”

Even with the election looming, “Motorists are reminded that the decline in gasoline prices is seasonal and should continue into the fall, and is unrelated to the coming election,” De Haan said. “Seasonality is king in driving prices, not the desires or hopes of politicians.”

Department of Energy Secretary, Jennifer Granholm, says " We should see some relief at the pumps soon. Georgia is benefiting from this because the president is focused on making sure we manufacture those vehicles, those batteries in the United States, and Georgia has become a robust part of the battery belt.”

Lots of companies say they’re moving to Georgia to build the batteries for the electric vehicle. And if you drive an electric car, you’re saving a boatload on fuel for sure, because you’re not paying those prices at the gas station,” Granholm says.

