Georgia faith leaders pray for election security, safety

By Taylor Martin
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dozens of faith leaders held prayer events across Georgia, including in Augusta.

It’s a rally to pray for the safety of voters, poll workers, and other staff that help during the election process. They also called for the secretary of state and workers to fairly certify the election results determined by voters.

“Tomorrow’s election can mean whether there is Medicaid expansion so that 500,000 Georgians will have access to affordable health care. Tomorrow’s election means we will determine the course of Georgia and all our localities,” said Faith and Public Life, Mister Shavonne Williams.

They also wanted to remind voters to get out and vote no matter the party.

