Fast Facts: The Warnock vs Walker race

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - All eyes are on the Peach State once again this election season.

One of the biggest races is the race for one of Georgia’s seats in the U.S. Senate.

Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock is fending off a challenge from Republican Herschel Walker.

Here’s everything you need to know about the race:

The race is one of the most watched races not just in Georgia, but across the United States. Currently, Democrats control 50 seats in the U.S. Senate and Republicans have 48 seats. Many political experts believe this is one of five races that could go either way in terms of Senate control.

Warnock was elected to the U.S. Senate after defeating Kelly Loeffler in a runoff election in January 2021. Loeffler was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp after the late Johnny Isakson stepped down for health reasons. Warnock defeated Loeffler by 95,000 votes.

Warnock had never been elected to office before winning the 2021 runoff election.

Warnock is the first African American to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate.

Warnock became prominent in politics as an activist to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

Since 2005, Walker has been the senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Walker is challenging Warnock in the hotly contested race.

Walker first entered politics in 2021 after he was encouraged by former President Donald Trump to run for Senate.

He easily fended off a challenge for the Republican nomination in Georgia’s Primary election. Five other candidates sought the nomination. Walker got slightly over 68% of the vote, easily avoiding a runoff election.

Walker is a University of Georgia football legend.

Walker owns a number of businesses, including D’Lites fast food franchise in Athens, Renaissance Man Food Services and H. Walker Enterprises.

