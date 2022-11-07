Fast Facts: A rematch for the Georgia governor’s mansion

All eyes are on the Peach State this election season. One of the most closely watched races is...
All eyes are on the Peach State this election season. One of the most closely watched races is the political rematch between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - All eyes are on the Peach State this election season.

One of the most closely watched races is the political rematch between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Kemp defeated Abrams in 2018 in a close race.
  • Abrams did not concede in 2018, blaming her loss on voter suppression. That claim has not been proven.
  • This year, Kemp raised $69M for his campaign. Abrams has raised $97M. Both raised over $20 million in 2018.
  • Kemp served in the Georgia Senate from 2003-07. He was appointed secretary of state in 2010.
  • Abrams was a member of the Georgia House of Representatives from 2007-17. She founded Fair Fight Action, which fights voter suppression.
  • Georgia has had a Republican governor since 2003.

