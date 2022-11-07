Edgefield County deputies seek help finding missing man

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Investigators are seeking the community’s assistance for any information that would lead to the whereabouts of Jason McBurney.

McBurney was last seen in the Merriwether Area.

Anyone with information regarding McBurney is urged to contact the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-637-5337.

