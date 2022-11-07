Submit Photos/Videos
Edgefield County deputies seek help finding missing man

Jason McBurney
Jason McBurney(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Investigators are seeking the community’s assistance for any information that would lead to the whereabouts of Jason McBurney.

McBurney was last seen in the Merriwether Area.

Anyone with information regarding McBurney is urged to contact the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-637-5337.

