Grovetown police looking for man wanted in aggravated assault

Nickolas Thomas, 27
Nickolas Thomas, 27
By Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault.

Nickolas Thomas, 27, has warrants on file for aggravated assault and interference with a 911 call.

Thomas is six foot five inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair.

Thomas has connections in Grovetown, Augusta and Lincolnton.

If anyone has any information on Thomas, please call the Grovetown Police Department at 706-863-1212.

