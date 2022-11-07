Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta University alumni donates $1 million to the athletic program

By Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta University athletics program received a $1 million donation from an alumni on Oct. 24.

Mason McKnight III and his wife Lou, have committed $1 million to the Augusta University athletics program. A lifelong passion for sports, a love for his alma mater, and the current conditions of the athletic grounds inspired Mason McKnight III and his wife Lou to donate to the program.

When Clint Bryant, former AU athletics director, took him to see the condition of the grounds outside Christenberry Fieldhouse, McKnight was shocked. “Most local high schools have better and newer facilities than Augusta University,” he said.

The gift will help fund facilities improvements and the softball field will bear the Mason McKnight III family name in recognition of their generosity.

“For years Augusta has been looked at as a golf college only, but we need to support softball, baseball, basketball, and all the programs. I hope we can get some more people on board and get AU Athletics built to current-day standards,” McKnight III said.

The McKnights, who gave a significant gift to the J. Harold Harrison, M.D., Education Commons on the Health Sciences Campus, are proud to support the university.

“We love watching Augusta University grow from where it was when I was in school to where it is now,” McKnight said.

