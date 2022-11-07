Augusta students build full-size electric racecars

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a special class over at Augusta Prep.

Three years ago, motorsports engineering was created to spark interest in students. It’s non-calculus-based engineering.

Students are designing and building electric race cars from the ground up. They already have a car ready to roll.

“This is what I do. I build motorcycles and things like that, so I’ve been doing it since I was a kid, so I know how important it was for me, so it’s something I’d like to translate onto them,” said Eric Miller, instructor.

He believes the skills they learn here will be useful. They’re working together to build an electric car from scratch.

“They’re doing design. They’re designing the steering, the frame, everything ground up,” said Miller.

Sophomore Hayden Post wants to go fast, but before he can, it all starts here.

“Made sure everything was tightened down, so we’re not gonna fall off in the middle of driving it,” he said.

They’re building two cars. One of them is already finished, and Post took it for a spin.

“It’s a lot of fun the big struggle is not hitting people, but it’s a lot of fun to go fast around the turn, tight around the corners,” said Post.

So far, they’ve only been able to drive around campus. For everyone’s safety they’re keeping the speed down, but Miller thinks when they get it to a track, it could go up to 60 miles per hour.

Post thinks driving a racecar is pretty cool and not a bad day at school.

“I’ve always loved cars, my family’s loved cars, we’ve always been working on cars, but this class has helped me do what I love,” said Post.

Miller says the class will race its car for the first time ever in February.

