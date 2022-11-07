Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta Fire officials teach families how to prepare for emergencies

The Augusta fire department teaches families how to prepare for an emergency.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta fire department hosted an event to teach families how to prepare for an emergency in downtown Augusta.

On Saturday, local officials from the Augusta fire department met families to explain preparedness for emergencies like a tornado or a fire.

Parents could get car seats installed or learn more about responding to incidents every day, according to the department.

Lieutenant Stephanie Allen says, “We want the kids to come out here and know that we’re people. We put on our gear and talk to them, so they know that if they need something, to not be scared. We’re here to help. We’re a resource.”

MORE | Grant Me Hope | Aiden and Eiven enjoy games, sports and need a home

The lieutenant emergency response coordinator for the Augusta fire department says they wanted to have parents come out to show what resources are available and to build a bridge with kids in the community.

The department hosted a meet and greet with Augusta’s first responders and community organizations, tours of the fire engines, and food for attendees.

This event also included pet adoptions, disaster and health planning, flu and COVID-19 vaccines, and more.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
17-year-old killed in shooting on Deans Bridge Road
Recognize these tattoos? Contact Richmond County deputies.
Recognize these tattoos? Contact Richmond County deputies
Single vehicle accident in Aiken County
Aiken County motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital
Tabitha Barlet and Kaleb Lord office are wanted for questioning in an aggravated assault case...
Pair wanted for questioning in Burke County shooting
Fire at J&E Auto Center on the 700 block of East Martintown Road.
WATCH: Fire destroys auto center in North Augusta

Latest News

Julius Riddick Jr.
2nd suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Washington Road
Nickolas Thomas, 27
Grovetown police looking for man wanted in aggravated assault
With David Ade and Nick Proto
The South Carolina Senate Race
Georgia election voting stickers
Here’s what to expect on Election Day