Augusta Fire officials teach families how to prepare for emergencies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta fire department hosted an event to teach families how to prepare for an emergency in downtown Augusta.

On Saturday, local officials from the Augusta fire department met families to explain preparedness for emergencies like a tornado or a fire.

Parents could get car seats installed or learn more about responding to incidents every day, according to the department.

Lieutenant Stephanie Allen says, “We want the kids to come out here and know that we’re people. We put on our gear and talk to them, so they know that if they need something, to not be scared. We’re here to help. We’re a resource.”

The lieutenant emergency response coordinator for the Augusta fire department says they wanted to have parents come out to show what resources are available and to build a bridge with kids in the community.

The department hosted a meet and greet with Augusta’s first responders and community organizations, tours of the fire engines, and food for attendees.

This event also included pet adoptions, disaster and health planning, flu and COVID-19 vaccines, and more.

