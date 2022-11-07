Submit Photos/Videos
2nd suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Washington Road

Julius Riddick Jr.
Julius Riddick Jr.(Contributed)
By WRDW Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last month on Washington Road.

Julius Riddick Jr., 20, was arrested in connection with the shooting death Oct. 17 at a busy Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins location at 3024 Washington Road. 

Riddick was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crim, according to jail records. He remained in Richmond County jail around midday Monday.

Reginald Eugene Johnson, 32, of Augusta, was fatally shot in the Oct. 17 incident and pronounced dead at 11:59 p.m.

Authorities had already arrested John Lee Scarboro, 35, of Augusta, on Friday in connection with the slaying.

According to an arrest warrant for Scarboro, he and another suspect were shooting at each other while Johnson was in Scarboro’s car. Johnson was fatally shot in the head.

Scarboro was charged with murder, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime and simple family battery in addition to an unspecified arrest warrant from another agency.

The slaying was part of an outbreak of deadly violence that’s swept the CSRA since spring, claiming 50 lives.

The latest slaying was over the weekend, killing a 17-year-old victim. Authorities made an arrest in that case within hours.

Deputies have blamed much of the problem on gangs, and thy’re taking measures such as installing dozens of high-tech cameras in crime hotspots, and they’re prepared to install more.

