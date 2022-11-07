$1 million lottery ticket sold in Evans; next drawing is tonight

EVANS, Ga. - Even though no one won the big Powerball jackpot Saturday, someone is $1 million richer after buying a ticket in Evans.

Big winners in Georgia for Saturday’s drawing include a $1 million prize won in Evans along with seven $50,000 prizes won across the state.

The $1 million ticket was purchased at Publix Super Market 526, 4274 Washington Road. The seven $50,000 tickets were purchased in Atlanta, Bremen, Milledgeville, Pooler, Roberta, Watkinsville and West Point.

The record jackpot is $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night .

The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20.

The next chance for someone to get lucky will be Monday night.

The new $1.9 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years. Winners of lottery jackpots usually prefer a lump sum of cash, which for Monday’s drawing would be $929.1 million.

The Powerball prize keeps getting more massive because of the inability of anyone to overcome the long odds of 1 in 292.2 million and win the jackpot. To take the top prize, players must match all five white balls and one red Powerball.

Since someone won the prize on Aug. 3, there have been 40 drawings without a winner. That matches a record for draws without a winner, along with a run of drawings last year, according to the Clive, Iowa-based Multi-State Lottery Association.

Since the jackpot run began Aug. 6, Powerball has generated approximately $33.4 million for the Georgia Lottery-funded HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K programs.

In addition, Georgia Lottery players have won approximately $12.3 million in prizes since the jackpot began growing.

