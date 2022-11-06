One dead after shooting incident on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting incident on Saturday, November 5th.

Richmond County Deputies responded to 3073 Deans Bridge Road, Number One Mobile Home Park, at 9:37 pm, in reference to a shooting.

Upon arriving at the scene, Deputies located a male victim that had been shot and was found deceased.

While the Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene, there is no suspect information at this time.

Sgt. William McCarthy with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is in its early stages and there is no further information available at this time.

News 12 will continue to follow this as it develops.

