Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Iowa teen who killed rapist escapes from probation center

FILE - Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022,...
FILE - Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa authorities say Lewis, an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who pleaded guilty to killing a man she said raped her escaped from a women's center where she was serving her probation sentence. Lewis was seen walking out of the building at the Fresh Start Women's Center in Des Moines shortly after 6:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.(Zach Boyden-Holmes | Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa authorities say an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who pleaded guilty to killing a man she said raped her escaped from a women’s center where she was serving her probation sentence.

A probation violation report said Pieper Lewis was seen walking out of the women’s center early Friday, and her GPS monitor was later cut off.

A warrant was issued for Lewis’ arrest and the probation report asked for her deferred judgment to be revoked.

She could face up to 20 years in prison for killing 37-year-old Zachary Brooks in 2020.

Lewis said she was trafficked to Brooks for sex and stabbed him in a fit of rage. Prosecutors didn’t dispute that she was sexually assaulted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recognize these tattoos? Contact Richmond County deputies.
Recognize these tattoos? Contact Richmond County deputies
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
17-year-old killed in shooting on Deans Bridge Road
Fire at J&E Auto Center on the 700 block of East Martintown Road.
WATCH: Fire destroys auto center in North Augusta
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
10 charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking operation
Academy of Richmond County
Fights erupt at Academy of Richmond County

Latest News

FILE - The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho,...
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday
police lights generic
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll reaches 50
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
17-year-old killed in shooting on Deans Bridge Road
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner