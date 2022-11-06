Georgia Incumbents visit CSRA, ahead of election day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia candidates are still on the campaign trail as Election Day 2022 creeps closer and closer.

It’s one of the most well-attended midterm elections for Georgia and it’s being watched from across the nation.

The state gas tax, inflation, and support for small businesses are the key points Governor Brian Kemp wanted to highlight to voters at a campaign rally in Evans, Georgia on Saturday, November 5th.

As he tries to gather more votes on the last few stops of his “Get Out The Vote” Tour across the Peach State, the incumbent said, “I suspended the gas tax again. We’ve done that for almost nine months in a row, saving Georgians $800 Billion and counting every day at the pump- 29 cents a gallon to help working families and businesses in the state.”

After their first run in 2018, Stacey Abrams is ready for her second chance against Kemp for the state of Georgia as she also pushes through the home stretch of her campaign trail.

At another event today, she said, “We are three days from destiny. Three days from a victory that is unfinished business for the state of GA. We are three days away from reclaiming our rights and writing our future.”

With high early turnout, Georgians are using their vote as their voice on the important happening in the Peach State’s Government.

Maria Shoemaker, a CSRA voter at Kemp’s event said, “If you don’t vote, you’re not actually involved in getting things done to make it better. So it’s always encouraging to vote than not to vote.”

Both Kemp and Abrams have had good turnouts on their respective campaign trails, battling the biggest issues concerning Georgians.

This year’s early voting numbers indicate a big change in voter turnout, where Augusta saw about 8,000 more people compared to 2018.

With 2.4 million for the whole state, it’s now an all-time record.

Also in the CSRA today was Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock.

He met up with canvassers downtown at the Augusta-Richmond County Democratic Headquarters.

He mainly spoke to his room of supporters about expanding Medicaid, getting out to vote this Tuesday, and separating himself from his opponent, Herschel Walker.

He says by strengthening health care for the working class, the economy will follow.

“I’m going to keep fighting the good fight. It’s a dangerous thing to have a senator who don’t believe in health care. Who doesn’t know you. You can’t serve me if you can’t even see me.” Warnock said.

Senator Warnock says Georgia needs a different kind of champion compared to Walker and believes he’s the one.

Meanwhile, Walker spoke in front of a huge crowd in Athens, Georgia, before the Bulldogs and Tennessee game.

He told them he plans to lower taxes, address the student loan debt and help secure the Georgia border from illegal drugs, “Well I am going to Washington because I am sick and tired of people mistreating us like this. And now we need somebody to go to Washington to speak for us and speak the truth.”

Walker says he hopes to win like he hoped for the Georgia Bulldogs ahead of their game and encouraged anyone who hasn’t voted yet to be sure to go out to the polls on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.