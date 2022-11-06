Georgia gubernatorial candidates hit the campaign trail ahead of election

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With just days before election day Georgia’s candidates for governor are spending their weekend meeting with voters.

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams spent Saturday evening revving up supporters in Atlanta and incumbent Governor Brian Kemp was rallying supporters near Augusta.

During an event that mixed hip hop with politics, Abrams zeroed in on several key topics, but front and center of her 2022 bid is expanding Medicaid here in Georgia. So far, 39 states have adopted the Medicaid expansion and 12 states, including Georgia have not.

“If we have Medicaid expansion our home health care workers will make more money. If we have Medicaid expansion our veterans will have health insurance. Our seniors who haven’t quite gotten to 65, but their bodies don’t know it yet they will have health insurance in Georgia,” said Stacey Abrams.

Gov. Brian Kemp was also on the campaign trail Saturday. The Republicans mixing politics with eggs and bacon in Get Out the Vote Breakfast near Augusta. Kemp spent part of his campaign speech touting Georgia’s economy and his administration’s quick reopen post-COVID. Georgia was one of the first states in the country to begin lifting pandemic restrictions.

“We’ve had two record years of economic development. I don’t have to preach that message here because you all know it. When you think about the company that have come here, the existing industries. It is incredible the opportunities,” said Gov. Brian Kemp.

Kemp and Abrams are using these final days to rally their base. Both are talking about the importance of keeping communities safe, but approach the topic in different ways.

“The person holding the weapon is the one responsible. And Brian Kemp has stripped us of the ability to make certain that responsible people get through the filters, but the irresponsible and dangerous do not,” said Abrams.

“She said during civil unrest that we need to defund the police. She wasn’t fighting for us to keep our communities safe when in 2018 she proposed eliminating cash bail,” said Kemp.

Kemp has several more events leading up to election day, including a rally in Cobb County on Monday. The Abrams campaign is laser-focused on organizing its volunteers. Several groups will be door-knocking now through Tuesday.

