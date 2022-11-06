Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sun came up an hour earlier this morning at 6:50 a.m. and will set an hour earlier this evening at 5:32 p.m thanks to our clocks dropping back an hour overnight into this morning. Weatherwise, today was similar to Saturday with periods of rain lasting through tonight and unseasonably warm temperatures near 80 degrees for highs. The warmth continues Monday, but dry weather returns, as high pressure takes control of the forecast. A cold front will take temperatures back to near, or even below, average temperatures Tuesday into Wednesday, then all eyes will be on a disturbance forming in the tropics that could bring rain to the region late next week.

Lows tonight will dip down to the mid to low 60s with mainly partly cloudy skies after midnight once rain chances diminish. Watch out for patchy areas of dense fog prior to 10 AM Monday morning. It will remain unseasonably warm ahead of the next cold front due to arrive on Election Day Tuesday. Abundant sunshine Monday will help highs to soar to near record levels in the lower to middle 80s. Lows Monday night will be in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Sunshine continues Tuesday, but it will be a breezy day behind the cold front as winds turn out of the northeast which will drop temperatures to more seasonable levels in the low 70s beginning Wednesday. Below average highs will be possible as well in the upper 60s. Lows Wednesday night will be much cooler in the mid to low 50s.

There is a good bit of uncertainty in the forecast Thursday and Friday due to the fact a tropical system appears to be developing in the Atlantic and could send clouds and a chance of rain our way around Thursday or Friday (Veteran’s Day). Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates!

