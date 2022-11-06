Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first thing you may notice Sunday is that the sun came up an hour earlier this morning at 6:50 a.m. and will set an hour earlier this evening at 5:32 p.m. Weatherwise, Sunday will be similar to Saturday with periods of rain likely and unseasonably warm temperatures near 80 degrees. The warmth continues Monday, but dry weather returns, as high pressure takes control of the forecast. A cold front will take temperatures back to near, or even below, average temperatures Tuesday into Wednesday, then all eyes will be on a new system forming in the tropics that could bring rain to the region late next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Sunday forecast for Aiken, Augusta, Fort Gordon and all of the CSRA of Georgia and South Carolina.

Sunday - Mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm with periods of rain off and on throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with winds from the southeast at 2 to 5 mph. Chance of measurable rain is 60 percent.

Sunday night - Scattered showers in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight with overnight lows remaining unseasonably warm in the lower to middle 60s. Winds will be from the east at 1 to 3 mph.

Monday - Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Winds will be from the northeast at 2 to 6 mph.

