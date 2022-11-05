WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 12 highlights
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Under the Lights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 12. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
