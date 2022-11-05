Submit Photos/Videos
Warhorse RB named finalist for Mr. Football South Carolina

By William Rioux
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell Warhorses finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record, and their dominance on the ground is one of the reasons why.

We caught up with Barnwell’s Senior Running Back Tyler Smith, a finalist for Mr. Football in South Carolina.

If you ask any family member to describe who Smith is, here’s the result.

“He’s a very hard-working young man, and he’s humble,” said Thomas Davis, Tyler’s guardian.

Dessie Savage, his sister said, “Very humble. Very hard working. Quiet unless you know him.”

We put what is family says to the test. We asked Smith what his reaction was to being named a finalist for Mr. Football in South Carolina.

“I was like, ‘wow.’ That’s all I said,” he stated.

He’s put up more than 2,000 yards on the ground and 37 touchdowns. He leads the state in both of those categories.

Davis said: “I was surprised, being that we are on the level that we are in a small town. To be put amongst some of the best in South Carolina is pretty surprising and a great accomplishment.”

This season is more than records and stats for Smith and his family.

Savage said: “For you guys, it’s just football, but for us, it’s family and to see how he’s grown is just so much more. We’ve been through so much as kids, and to see him do what he’s doing really makes me proud.”

Smith and his older sister were separated when they were younger but always made sure to stick together through everything.

“To see Tyler do what he does it really brings us closer as a family,” said Savage.

A state championship and the award could make this an unforgettable season.

