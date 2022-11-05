Submit Photos/Videos
S.C. Governor McMaster makes campaign stop in downtown Aiken

By Hallie Turner
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Governor Henry McMaster held a rally in Aiken ahead of the midterm election.

He talked about pay raises for teachers and law enforcement and expanding broadband coverage.

While his opponent, Democrat Joe Cunningham, is making a new promise of his own.

It’s a race to the finish line as early voting comes to a close. Both candidates are on their last leg of the campaign.

“It’s time for new vision. It’s time for new leadership,” said Cunningham.

MORE | Early voting wraps up in Richmond, Columbia counties

McMaster came to say things are going the right way in South Carolina.

“We go do things right in South Carolina. We’ve been doing them, and here are the results,” he said.

McMaster devoted part of his speech to talking about the success he’s had over the last four years.

“We froze college tuition for the fourth year in a row. We’ve quadrupled college scholarships. We’ve invested $79 million in technical college scholarships. We got the best technical college system in the United States. This is the place where careers have been born,” said McMaster.

Another issue hitting close to home for this crowd of supporters, is tax cuts.

Down to the wire, Walker and Warnock remain tied for Ga. Senate seat

“We’ve cut income taxes and voted the largest income tax ever,” said McMaster.

Cunningham is offering a plan of his own when it comes to electing judges in the state.

“We need to have, in my opinion, Nonpartisan election of judges to ensure safety, ensure fairness, and to make sure that they’re held accountable. Right now, they’re not,” said Cunningham.

He says if elected, he will offer half his cabinet seats to Republicans.

“I think this country needs more of it, and I think our state needs more of it. I’m not a big fan of one-party rule, and I think the best ideas can be forged through group thinking and bringing the best of both sides,” he said.

Both candidates taking advantage of these last few days of the campaign. Early voting in South Carolina ends Saturday. Polling stations across the state are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Deadlines for absentee voting is 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

