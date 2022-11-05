Submit Photos/Videos
Hornets capture state volleyball title

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken High School Volleyball team returned to the Class 4A state title match, this time in hopes of hosting the winning hardware.

North Myrtle Beach wasn’t going to give in willingly. The Hornets were pushed to a five set sprint after reeling in the first two 25-22, 25-22 and dropping the last 23-25, 27-29. The Hornets trailed 10-8 before the Chiefs couldn’t get a finger on back-to-back kills. Catch-up was easy, sealing the deal came in the form of senior Brianna Mahoney who got the Hornets within match-point territory.

A long sided Chiefs punch fell just beyond the tape and ended in a Hornet victory. A fifth set finish of 15-11 gave the Hornets their 40th win of the season, 32nd in a row and a state title to show for it.

The 2022 Hornet state title run now joins the ranks of 2010 and 2016′s championship seasons. It is the first under head coach Jeremy Rinder.

