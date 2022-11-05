Harlem High School football on verge of making history

MORGAN COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Harlem Bulldogs came into game night sitting at eight and one on the season.

With the Class 3A Region 4 Championship on the line, they went to war with Morgan County.

“I told my wife last night, and she just kind of laughed at me. I was like 17 years, all come down one night,” said Head Coach Mark Boiter.

Over 17 years, you see a thing or two.

“I mean, it’s been a roller coaster. You know, I’ve endured everything from you know, a zero to ten season here to seven and three and hosting a playoff game for the first time in our school’s history. So we’ve had a lot of good time. We’ve had a lot of bad times filled with angst and heartbreak and, and a lot of work,” he said.

Harlem football hasn’t won a region championship since 1974, nor an 8-game winning season in almost just as long.

Now they’re on the verge of making history once again.

“It’s surreal, but it’s something to kind of hang your head on. It’s something that really motivates our guys. They’ve been talking about it not just this week, but all season long of wanting to leave a legacy, you know, something for future generations of Harlem players to adhere to and aspire to,” he said.

The only blockade left in their way is Morgan County, Harlem hasn’t beaten the opposing Dawgs since they jumped to 3A in 2020.

“I don’t really foresee any weaknesses on their side. And I don’t believe that we have any, just kind of in-your-face weaknesses on our side, either. I think it’s gonna be a really close football game,” said Boiter.

One night...where only one will walk away with the crown.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.