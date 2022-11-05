Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Harlem High School football on verge of making history

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Under the Lights
South Carolina high school football scores
Georgia high school football scores

MORGAN COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Harlem Bulldogs came into game night sitting at eight and one on the season.

With the Class 3A Region 4 Championship on the line, they went to war with Morgan County.

“I told my wife last night, and she just kind of laughed at me. I was like 17 years, all come down one night,” said Head Coach Mark Boiter.

Over 17 years, you see a thing or two.

“I mean, it’s been a roller coaster. You know, I’ve endured everything from you know, a zero to ten season here to seven and three and hosting a playoff game for the first time in our school’s history. So we’ve had a lot of good time. We’ve had a lot of bad times filled with angst and heartbreak and, and a lot of work,” he said.

MORE | Region 4 title on the line for North Augusta Yellow Jackets

Harlem football hasn’t won a region championship since 1974, nor an 8-game winning season in almost just as long.

Now they’re on the verge of making history once again.

“It’s surreal, but it’s something to kind of hang your head on. It’s something that really motivates our guys. They’ve been talking about it not just this week, but all season long of wanting to leave a legacy, you know, something for future generations of Harlem players to adhere to and aspire to,” he said.

MORE | Burke County players ready to dominate for Coach Eric Parker

The only blockade left in their way is Morgan County, Harlem hasn’t beaten the opposing Dawgs since they jumped to 3A in 2020.

“I don’t really foresee any weaknesses on their side. And I don’t believe that we have any, just kind of in-your-face weaknesses on our side, either. I think it’s gonna be a really close football game,” said Boiter.

One night...where only one will walk away with the crown.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Sturdivant
Suspect in chase, fatal crash was wanted in several states
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
10 charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking operation
Quinton Simon
Missing boy’s granddad dies in Burke County hit-and-run
Willie Sturdivant and Ashley Irvin
‘She has a family’: Bystander dies after deputy-involved chase
Burke County Sheriff's Office
One person injured in Burke County shooting

Latest News

Barnwell’s Senior Running Back Tyler Smith
Warhorse RB named finalist for Mr. Football South Carolina
Barnwell vs. Bishop England
Barnwell vs. Bishop England
Harlem vs. Morgan County
Harlem vs. Morgan County
Burke County players push for win for Coach Parker
Burke County players push for win for Coach Parker