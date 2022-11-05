Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a few brief passing showers this morning, coverage of rainfall has expanded across the region with rain chances lasting through tonight. Temperatures were well above average earlier this afternoon with highs reaching into the lower 80s with winds out of the southeast between 5 to 10 mph.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the details on your warm but damp weekend forecast, plus the latest on a new system developing in the tropics.

An unseasonably humid air mass and abundant cloud cover will cause temperatures to be about 20 degrees above average tonight with over night lows expected to only drop into the middle to upper 60s Sunday morning. Winds Saturday night will be from the southeast at 1 to 5 mph.

The overall weather pattern changes very little Sunday, so expect another warm day with a few scattered showers at times, especially Sunday afternoon. Highs will be near 80 degrees with winds remaining from the southeast at 2 to 5 mph.

A drier pattern returns Monday, but it will remain unseasonably warm ahead of the next cold front due to arrive on Election Day Tuesday. Abundant sunshine Monday will help highs to soar to near record levels in the lower to middle 80s.

Sunshine continues Tuesday, but it will be a breezy day behind the cold front that will drop temperatures to more seasonable levels beginning Wednesday.

There is a good bit of uncertainty in the forecast Thursday and Friday due to the fact a tropical system appears to be developing in the Atlantic and could send clouds and a chance of rain our way around Thursday or Friday.

