Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Rain chances return this weekend. Temperatures remaining above average through Tuesday.
By Chris Still
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few brief passing showers are possible Saturday morning that could become a little more widespread after 2 p.m. lasting into Saturday night. Temperatures will be well above average with forecast highs in the lower 80s with winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the details on your warm but damp weekend forecast, plus the latest on a new system developing in the tropics.

An unseasonably humid air mass and abundant cloud cover will cause temperatures to be about 20 degrees above average Saturday night with over night lows expected to only drop into the middle to upper 60s Sunday morning. Winds Saturday night will be from the southeast at 1 to 5 mph.

The overall weather pattern changes very little Sunday, so expect another warm day with a few scattered showers at times, especially Sunday afternoon. Highs will be near 80 degrees with winds remaining from the southeast at 2 to 5 mph.

A drier pattern returns Monday, but it will remain unseasonably warm ahead of the next cold front due to arrive on Election Day Tuesday. Abundant sunshine Monday will help highs to soar to near record levels in the lower to middle 80s.

Sunshine continues Tuesday, but it will be a breezy day behind the cold front that will drop temperatures to more seasonable levels beginning Wednesday.

There is a good bit of uncertainty in the forecast Thursday and Friday due to the fact a tropical system appears to be developing in the Atlantic and could send clouds and a chance of rain our way around Thursday or Friday.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

