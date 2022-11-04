Submit Photos/Videos
Suspect indicted in Augusta deadly shooting at convenience store

Donald Gross
Donald Gross(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll nears 50

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An indictment has been handed down against the suspect in an August fatal shooting at a convenience store.

An indictment was filed Tuesday against Donald Gross, 62, in connection with the Aug. 21 shooting death of Samuel DeWayne Jackson, 48, of Augusta.

The shooting happened on a Sunday at the Circle K at 2574 Tobacco Road.

AUGUSTA CRIME COVERAGE:

When deputies got to the scene, they found Jackson had been shot at least one time. The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and later died.

Charged with malice murder, felony murder and possession of firearm during commission of a felony, Gross faces a hearing on Nov. 18, according to court records.

The fatal shooting came amid a surge in deadly crimes that began in spring and continues across the CSRA. It has affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River, but as the largest city, Augusta has been hit especially hard.

