Single-car crash kills driver about 4 miles east of Aiken
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash near Aiken, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash is believed to have occurred before 10 a.m.
It happened on Hatchaway Bridge Road near Old Tory Trail about 4 miles east of Aiken, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A 2012 Volkswagen Golf was traveling east on Hatchaway Bridge when it left the roadway to the right, went down an embankment and struck a tree, troopers said,
The driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was killed in the crash.
It was the most recent of several fatal crashes this week in the CSRA. Other fatal crashes:
- Late Wednesday afternoon in Augusta, 33-year-old Ashley Irvin died after her car was struck by another vehicle that was fleeing deputies. The driver of the fleeing vehicle, Willie Sturdivant, was wanted on felony warrants from severeal states.
- A single-vehicle crash happened around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 278 near Jaywood Road about four miles west of Williston, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2011 Ford Fusion was traveling east and left the road, struck a culvert, and overturned, killing William T. Sargent II, 53.
- In Burke County, a pedestrian was killed in the 9900 block of Highway 23 between Claxton Road and Brigham Landing Road sometime between 5:30 and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies identified the pedestrian as 61-year-old Henry Dale “Bubba” Moss Sr., of Girard, grabnfather of a Georgia toddler who’s been missing for a month in a case that’s made national headlines.
