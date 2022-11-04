Submit Photos/Videos
Single-car crash kills driver about 4 miles east of Aiken

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash near Aiken, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash is believed to have occurred before 10 a.m.

It happened on Hatchaway Bridge Road near Old Tory Trail about 4 miles east of Aiken, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2012 Volkswagen Golf was traveling east on Hatchaway Bridge when it left the roadway to the right, went down an embankment and struck a tree, troopers said,

The driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was killed in the crash.

It was the most recent of several fatal crashes this week in the CSRA. Other fatal crashes:

