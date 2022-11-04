Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Recognize these tattoos? Contact Richmond County deputies

Recognize these tattoos? Contact Richmond County deputies.
Recognize these tattoos? Contact Richmond County deputies.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance identifying an unresponsive person.

The Black male was found at 12:46 p.m. Oct. 25 on Walton Way at 12th Street.

MORE | Fights erupt at Academy of Richmond County

He was taken to a local hospital but has not yet been identified.

He has the name “shawne” tattooed on his left shin and a female tattooed on his right shin. The initials “M.Y.” are tattooed on his inner right bicep. and the initials “R.P.” are tattooed on his right shoulder.

He has a surgical scar on his stomach and was wearing a Seattle Mariners baseball cap.

Anyone with information on him is asked to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

MORE | Pair sought for questioning in Burke County shooting

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Sturdivant
Suspect in chase, fatal crash was wanted in several states
Quinton Simon
Missing boy’s granddad dies in Burke County hit-and-run
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
10 charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking operation
Burke County Sheriff's Office
One person injured in Burke County shooting
Willie Sturdivant and Ashley Irvin
‘She has a family’: Bystander dies after deputy-involved chase

Latest News

GBI investigates 2nd shooting of 14-year-old in Thomson
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Man suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County
Week 12 of Under the Lights
Under the Lights Week 12 Preview
Early voting wraps up in Richmond, Columbia counties