Recognize these tattoos? Contact Richmond County deputies.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance identifying an unresponsive person.

The Black male was found at 12:46 p.m. Oct. 25 on Walton Way at 12th Street.

He was taken to a local hospital but has not yet been identified.

He has the name “shawne” tattooed on his left shin and a female tattooed on his right shin. The initials “M.Y.” are tattooed on his inner right bicep. and the initials “R.P.” are tattooed on his right shoulder.

He has a surgical scar on his stomach and was wearing a Seattle Mariners baseball cap.

Anyone with information on him is asked to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.