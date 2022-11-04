Crews battle fire at auto center in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday afternoon, North Augusta fire crews responded to the scene of a structure fire.

Dispatch says first responders were called to J&H Auto Sale on the 700 block of East Martintown Road around 6:11 p.m.

Watch: Facebook live with Senior Investigative Reporter Liz Owens

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.