Crews battle fire at auto center in North Augusta
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday afternoon, North Augusta fire crews responded to the scene of a structure fire.
Dispatch says first responders were called to J&H Auto Sale on the 700 block of East Martintown Road around 6:11 p.m.
