Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County

Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll nears 50

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting left a man injured Friday afternoon in Aiken, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. on McCormick Street Northwest at Pinecrest Avenue Northwest, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

An approximately 28-year-old man was reportedly shot in the armpit.

Emergency medical crews responded and alerted a hospital that they’d be bringing in a trauma patient.

The fatal shooting comes amid a surge in deadly crimes that began in spring and continues across the CSRA, claiming nearly 50 lives. It has affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River, but as the largest city, Augusta has been hit especially hard.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Sturdivant
Suspect in chase, fatal crash was wanted in several states
Quinton Simon
Missing boy’s granddad dies in Burke County hit-and-run
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
10 charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking operation
Burke County Sheriff's Office
One person injured in Burke County shooting
Willie Sturdivant and Ashley Irvin
‘She has a family’: Bystander dies after deputy-involved chase

Latest News

GBI investigates 2nd shooting of 14-year-old in Thomson
Week 12 of Under the Lights
Under the Lights Week 12 Preview
Early voting wraps up in Richmond, Columbia counties
Early voting wraps up in Richmond, Columbia counties
Early voting wraps up in Richmond, Columbia counties