Man suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting left a man injured Friday afternoon in Aiken, according to authorities.
The shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. on McCormick Street Northwest at Pinecrest Avenue Northwest, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
An approximately 28-year-old man was reportedly shot in the armpit.
Emergency medical crews responded and alerted a hospital that they’d be bringing in a trauma patient.
The fatal shooting comes amid a surge in deadly crimes that began in spring and continues across the CSRA, claiming nearly 50 lives. It has affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River, but as the largest city, Augusta has been hit especially hard.
