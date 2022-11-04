Man suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting left a man injured Friday afternoon in Aiken, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. on McCormick Street Northwest at Pinecrest Avenue Northwest, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

An approximately 28-year-old man was reportedly shot in the armpit.

Emergency medical crews responded and alerted a hospital that they’d be bringing in a trauma patient.

The fatal shooting comes amid a surge in deadly crimes that began in spring and continues across the CSRA, claiming nearly 50 lives . It has affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River, but as the largest city, Augusta has been hit especially hard.

