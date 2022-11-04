Submit Photos/Videos
Kemp extends gas tax suspension until Dec. 11

By Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian P. Kemp extended the gas tax suspension until December 11 on Friday.

The tax was suspended several months ago to give drivers a break from as gas prices spiked.

In renewing the suspension until Dec. 11, Kemp explained it is due to the supply chain state of emergency and holiday season.

“As another holiday season and a looming diesel shortage approaches, Georgians are still facing record high inflation, growing costs at the grocery store just before Thanksgiving, and high prices at the pump as they prepare to travel to see family, all due to a complete failure of leadership in Washington. While we can’t fix everything politicians have broken, our responsible approach to reopening our economy while prioritizing both lives and livelihoods allows us to deliver needed relief by continuing to suspend our state’s gas tax. Alongside our partners in the legislature, we will continue working to ease the burden felt by Georgia’s families who deserve to have safe, warm, and prosperous holidays,” says Kemp in a news release.

Since the temporary gas suspension was implemented, Georgia’s average gas prices have remains one of the lowest in the country.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

