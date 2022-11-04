Junior League of Augusta presents 11th Annual Holiday Market

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Junior League of Augusta presents the 11th Annual Holiday Market at the Columbia County Exhibition Center.

The Junior League of Augusta started in 1925 and focuses on women and children with generational poverty and food insecurity.

The event will be held from Friday through Sunday.

Event Hours

Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be vendors, family-friendly activities, princesses and heroes, the Grinch, and Santa Clause.

Ticket Pricing

Santa Tickets: $45 (includes general admission to the Market for two adults)

General Admission:

Single Day: $10

Weekend: $15 (only available to purchase online)

To buy tickets or for more information, visit jlaugusta.org.

