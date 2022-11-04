Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia House speaker says he’ll step down at end of year

Rep. David Ralston, Georgia House speaker
Rep. David Ralston, Georgia House speaker(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is stepping down as speaker at the end of the this year, he announced Friday, citing health concerns.

The Republican has been speaker since 2010. He was first elected to the state House of Representatives in 2002.

MORE | Confidence in poll workers runs high in Georgia

“I need to take time to address a health challenge which has arisen recently, and the House needs a Speaker who can devote the necessary time and energy to the office,” Ralston, the 73rd speaker of the Georgia House, said in a statement.

A lawyer from Blue Ridge in the north Georgia mountains, Ralston said he hopes to continue as a member of the House if his health concerns can be resolved. Ralston is unopposed for reelection.

Ralston’s decision not to run for another term as speaker could set up a struggle for leadership in the lower chamber. Republicans currently hold a 103-76 majority in Georgia’s House, with one seat vacant after an Augusta Democrat died.

The GOP is favored to maintain control, but could come back with a narrower majority after Tuesday. That’s important because legislation required 91 votes to pass in the chamber, not just a majority of those present and voting.

The speaker assigns bills to committees, controls the flow of legislation on the floor while presiding over House sessions and is the House’s chief administrative officer. But, in reality, Ralston’s power has been far greater. He has been the unchallenged leader of the House and has the power to shape legislation to his preferences, as he displayed earlier this year while muscling through a major reform of how mental health benefits are provided by private insurers and how the state handles provision of mental health.

Ralston is the longest currently serving state House speaker in the country.

The House of Representatives will elect a new speaker when the House convenes for the first day of the 2023-2024 legislative session on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Sturdivant
Suspect in chase, fatal crash was wanted in several states
Quinton Simon
Missing boy’s grandfather killed in Burke County hit-and-run
Burke County Sheriff's Office
One person injured in Burke County shooting
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
10 charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking operation
Willie Sturdivant and Ashley Irvin
‘She has a family’: Bystander dies after deputy-involved chase

Latest News

RCBOE candidate
Candidates photos
This was primary election day in Richmond County.
Confidence in poll workers, election officials high in Georgia, 4 other battleground states
Early voting in Augusta
Local early voters help keep Georgia on record-setting pace
Herschel Walker campaigns in Augusta on Nov. 1, 2022.
Why all eyes are on the U.S Senate race in Georgia