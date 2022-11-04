Submit Photos/Videos
GBI investigates 2nd shooting of 14-year-old in Thomson

(WFXG, Pierce Legeion)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 14-year-old boy was shot for the second time within two months in Thomson.

The GBI is assisting the Thomson Police Department with a shooting incident that happened on Oct. 21 on Holt Street.

The teen was treated and released from an Augusta hospital for his injuries, according to officials.

GBI believes that the shootings are a result of an ongoing feud between two area gangs.

Anyone with information, call the GBI at (706) 595-2575 or Thomson Police Department at (706) 595-2166.

MORE | Man suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County

Earlier Coverage:

The first shooting happened the day before the school district cracked down on student behavior at football games.

Thomson Police Chief Courtney Gale said the shooting occurred on Aug. 29 on Second Street and the student was transported to a hospital.

The Thomson Police Department requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is the lead agency in the case.

