Fights break out at Academy of Richmond County

Academy of Richmond County
Academy of Richmond County(Google Maps)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was an outbreak of fights at the Academy of Richmond County on Friday, according to the Richmond County School System.

Videos circulating on social media and reportedly from ARC show a wild melee with multiple fights involving close to 10 people taking place in a wide hall, with people being punched and dragged across the floor as adults apparently tried to stop the conflicts.

We weren’t able to confirm the authenticity of the videos, but they paint a sharp contrast to a letter sent to parents that acknowledged the fights but painted them as the actions of “a few” students and said “no students or staff were harmed or injured.”

“In an effort to keep you informed, please be aware that a few students were involved in altercations this morning,” said the letter from Principal Jason Medlin. “School Safety and Security and school administrators responded to address the fights. To maintain safety of our students and staff, the school was placed on Public Safety Alert status during the response.”

While investigating the incidents, school administrators and school safety and security officers found a pocketknife and a BB gun, the letter stated.

“School safety was maintained and no students or staff were harmed or injured,” the principal wrote. “School administrators and School Safety and Security addressed the incident based on applicable laws and the Richmond County Board of Education Code of Student Conduct and Discipline.”

Parents were asked to speak to their children about school safety and what they are and are not allowed to bring to school.

