Early voting wraps up in Richmond, Columbia counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday is the last day of early voting in Richmond and Columbia counties.

Both counties say they are seeing high turnout. The election directors say the more voters they can get before election day, the easier it will become Tuesday.

That means fewer lines and less time taken from your day.

“By the time we finish up today, we should be breaking over 30,000 people, but we still have another 100,000 who are still eligible,” said Richmond County Board of Elections Director Travis Doss.

Columbia County Board of Elections Director Nancy Gay said: “We actually met our 2018 quota yesterday, so anything we do today is extra fluff. At the time of this, we have voted 31,000 early voting with another 3,000 absentees.”

