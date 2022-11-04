Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Early voting wraps up in Richmond, Columbia counties

By Maria Sellers
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday is the last day of early voting in Richmond and Columbia counties.

Both counties say they are seeing high turnout. The election directors say the more voters they can get before election day, the easier it will become Tuesday.

That means fewer lines and less time taken from your day.

South Carolina polls add accessibility options for voters

“By the time we finish up today, we should be breaking over 30,000 people, but we still have another 100,000 who are still eligible,” said Richmond County Board of Elections Director Travis Doss.

Columbia County Board of Elections Director Nancy Gay said: “We actually met our 2018 quota yesterday, so anything we do today is extra fluff. At the time of this, we have voted 31,000 early voting with another 3,000 absentees.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Sturdivant
Suspect in chase, fatal crash was wanted in several states
Quinton Simon
Missing boy’s granddad dies in Burke County hit-and-run
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
10 charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking operation
Burke County Sheriff's Office
One person injured in Burke County shooting
Willie Sturdivant and Ashley Irvin
‘She has a family’: Bystander dies after deputy-involved chase

Latest News

Week 12 of Under the Lights
Under the Lights Week 12 Preview
Early voting wraps up in Richmond, Columbia counties
Early voting wraps up in Richmond, Columbia counties
Academy of Richmond County
Fights erupt at Academy of Richmond County
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Single-car crash kills driver about 4 miles east of Aiken