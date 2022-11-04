Down to the wire, Walker and Warnock remain tied for Ga. Senate seat

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First) - Just days before Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterm elections, a new Marist poll shows the state’s U.S. Senate races remains tied.

Meanwhile, Gov. Brian Kemp continues maintaining a healthy lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock are tied among definite voters, with Warnock edging Walker by four points among registered voters statewide. Kemp is leading Abrams by eight points among definite voters and six points among registered voters.

The poll was conducted Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 among 1,245 Georgia adults, and has a plus-minus 3.8 percentage point margin of error.

COMING UP On Saturday, Sen. Raphael Warnock is coming to the CSRA area to campaign before Election Day. He’s going to be in Grovetown first at 1:15 p.m., then in Richmond County around 3:30 p.m. His team has not released the locations yet.

“Here we go, again,” said Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion. “This is a very close Senate contest in Georgia which may, once again, end up a runoff to determine which party controls the Senate.”

Warnock (48%) and Walker (48%) are evenly matched among those who say they definitely plan to vote. In Marist’s September survey, Warnock was plus-two points against Walker. Among Georgia registered voters, Warnock (49%) edges Walker (45%) by four points. Warnock (47%) was previously plus-five points over Walker (42%) among registered voters in the September poll.

The gender gap has narrowed since September (12 points from 23 points). Men divide (46% for Warnock to 48% for Walker). Warnock (51%) leads Walker (41%) among women. However, Warnock’s support among women has softened. He previously had a 17-point lead among these voters.

Kemp (53%) leads Abrams (45%) by eight points among those who say they definitely plan to vote. Kemp previously had an 11-point lead among these voters in September. Among registered voters, Kemp has the support of 51% to 45% for Abrams. This is comparable to Kemp’s previous six-point lead among registered voters.

Friday is the last day Georgians will be able to cast early ballots ahead of next Tuesday’s midterms,

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.