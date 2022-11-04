Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Overnight lows will drop to the low 50s by early Friday.

Mostly sunny skies early Friday with a few more clouds showing up by the afternoon and evening. Friday looks a little warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 5-10 mph. Staying dry for high school football games Friday evening with temps in the 60s.

Patchy dense fog is possible early Saturday with morning lows near 60. Widely scattered light showers are possible during the day, but it’s not looking like a washout. Highs will be warmer Saturday and reach the low 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Sunday morning lows will be well above normal again and stay close to 60. Isolated showers are possible Sunday, but it doesn’t look like a washout. Highs will remain warm and reach the low 80s.

Looking dry early next week for Monday and Tuesday with above-average temperatures. Winds pick up Tuesday between 12-18 mph sustained during the day, but looking dry for heading out to vote. Keep it here for updates.

