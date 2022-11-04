Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry for high school football games this evening with temps in the 60s. Clouds and patchy dense fog will move into the region overnight. A stray shower is possible. Lows tonight into early Saturday will be close to 15° above average and stay near 60.

Rain likely Saturday, mainly in the afternoon. Isolated showers Sunday. (WRDW)

Patchy dense fog is possible early Saturday with morning lows near 60. Widely scattered showers, and potentially an isolated thunderstorm, are possible during the day, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be warmer Saturday and reach the low 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Sunday morning lows will be well above normal again and stay close to 60. Patchy dense fog is possible again early Sunday. Rain coverage looks less Sunday compared to Saturday, but isolated showers are possible. Highs will remain warm and reach the low 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast generally less than 10 mph.

Looking dry early next week for Monday and Tuesday with above-average temperatures. Winds pick up Tuesday between 12-18 mph sustained during the day but looking dry for heading out to vote. More rain in the forecast by next Wednesday. Keep it here for updates.

