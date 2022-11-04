Augusta plant moves forward with expansion that could spark 600 jobs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A company with a plant in Augusta officially approved a new facility to make components for electric vehicle batteries.

The announcement Thursday by Solvay Specialty Polymers comes after the company received a $178.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to boost the domestic electric vehicle battery supply chain .

The company will make electric battery-grade binders and separator coatings, which are crucial components for lithium-ion batteries used for electric vehicles.

The facility could bring as many as 500 construction jobs and 100 manufacturing jobs to Richmond County, with potentially more than 500 indirect jobs created across the value chain.

The initial grant was announced by the staff of Sen. Raphael Warnock, who in July encouraged Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to support the funding for a potential manufacturing facility.

Warnock this week applauded the company board’s decision to formally sign off on the new facility.

Solvay is one of 20 companies receiving a combined $2.8 billion to build and expand commercial-scale facilities in 12 states to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components, and demonstrate new approaches, including manufacturing components from recycled materials.

The company intends to build a new battery-grade polyvinylidene fluoride facility to supply the needs of the North American electric vehicle and stationary energy storage market.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.