3 arrested after fights erupt at Academy of Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people were arrested after an outbreak of fights last week at the Academy of Richmond County, according to school officials.

Two were not minors and one was under 18, but their names and further information couldn’t be released due to school privacy regulations. The two over 18 were students, records suggest.

All three were charged with affray and disruption of public school, according to the Richmond County School System. The minor was also charged with having a weapon on school property, according to the district.

Social media videos reportedly from ARC show a wild melee with multiple fights involving close to 10 people taking place in a wide hall on Friday, with participants being punched and dragged across the floor.

We weren’t able to confirm the authenticity of the videos, but they paint a sharp contrast to a letter to parents that acknowledged the fights but characterized them as the actions of “a few” students and said “no students or staff were harmed or injured.”

“In an effort to keep you informed, please be aware that a few students were involved in altercations this morning,” said the letter from Principal Jason Medlin. “School Safety and Security and school administrators responded to address the fights. To maintain safety of our students and staff, the school was placed on Public Safety Alert status during the response.”

While investigating the incidents, school administrators and school safety and security officers found a pocketknife and a BB gun, the letter stated.

“School safety was maintained and no students or staff were harmed or injured,” the principal wrote. “School administrators and School Safety and Security addressed the incident based on applicable laws and the Richmond County Board of Education Code of Student Conduct and Discipline.”

Parents were asked to speak to their children about school safety and what they are and are not allowed to bring to the campus at 910 Russell St.

